Video: Manchester United fans love what Luke Shaw did during spat between Paul Pogba and Mark Noble

Manchester United fans loved the way Luke Shaw stuck up for his team-mate Paul Pogba as a fight broke out during the 0-0 draw with West Ham.

In truth, there was not much else to write home about from today’s dour goalless draw at the London Stadium before Pogba was attacked by Mark Noble in the closing stages.

Somehow, the Hammers star escaped with just a yellow card after nearly clawing Pogba’s eyes out, though the pair were later seen to be best of friends again at the final whistle.

There was something else United fans spotted though, as Luke Shaw briefly seemed to attempt to take on the entire West Ham team by himself to defend Pogba.

Luke Shaw taking them all by himself. Absolutely beautiful scenes. pic.twitter.com/EIS2Em8g3Y — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) May 10, 2018

We’re not sure this was too wise from the England left-back, but United fans loved it after he put in a strong performance for the Red Devils this evening.

Shaw hasn’t had the easiest of times at Old Trafford this season, but his passion for his team-mates won him plenty of admirers here…

I loved how fearless Luke Shaw looked when backing up Pogba — Paul (@Lowbridgenator) May 10, 2018

Didn’t see many others back Pogba up, other than Shaw, yet Mourinho will overlook that. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) May 10, 2018

All I say is fair play to shaw straight in there to protect pogba. I wonder will mourinho put him down now at least he has a pair of balls #mufc pic.twitter.com/PNOdg7rFDu — IRISH REDS (@manutdirishreds) May 10, 2018

Fair play to Luke Shaw though jumping in to help Pogba! Got a lot of time for that! #MUFC — JD (@JD_Manc) May 10, 2018

Say what you want about Luke Shaw but he'll back his mates in a beef, no problem. Love that tbh #mufc — 😈 Zander 😈 (@Zander_mufc) May 10, 2018

Love how Luke Shaw just bursts in out of nowhere to defend Pogba. Expecting to see Jose praise him in the post match presser pic.twitter.com/UZSvcx9LkV — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) May 10, 2018