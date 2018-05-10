‘It’s hard to watch’ – Pundit delivers brutal verdict on Manchester United under Jose Mourinho

Jamie Redknapp has admitted he doesn’t enjoy watching this Manchester United team under Jose Mourinho as he lays into their style of play.

Mourinho has never been known for putting together entertaining sides committed to attacking football, but it’s fair to say the fans at United expect a little more than what they’re being treated to at the moment.

Having had plenty of money to spend on big names like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez since taking the United job, Mourinho has rarely got this team looking like potential Premier League champions as the club continues to struggle to replicate the glory years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Fans could be a bit more forgiving, however, if the Red Devils at least put on more of a show, as Liverpool have this season despite not really looking like title challengers at any point.

United drew 0-0 with West Ham this evening and Jamie Redknapp summed it up with some brutal analysis afterwards on Sky Sports.

‘If you look at the money they’ve spent and watch how they play … it’s hard to watch at the moment,’ he said.

‘There’s not a lot of joy in their play. The big-name players have not really worked for Jose. He’s questioned the mentality of his team – I think they’re a long way from competing with Man City.

‘At the moment when i look at united i don’t enjoy watching them.’