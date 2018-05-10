Manchester United may want to take note of the fact that Barcelona seem to be edging closer to sealing the transfer of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet.

The young Frenchman is being lined up as the club’s ideal replacement for Samuel Umtiti, who looks closer to leaving the Nou Camp due to a lack of progress over contract negotiations, according to Don Balon.

Umtiti would be a superb signing for United after his impressive form in his two seasons with Barcelona, and Sport have recently claimed Jose Mourinho is interested in him.

The France international also has a €60million release clause, according to Goal, which could arguably make him one of the best bargains on the market this summer.

Barca don’t seem confident of keeping him if Don Balon’s latest report is anything to go by, and Lenglet could be a reasonable enough replacement after his strong season in La Liga.

However, it is surely United who would be the biggest winners here as they look to have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Umtiti.

Given the need to bring in an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo this summer, the signing of Umtiti could be Mourinho’s best path to achieving that.