Neymar has spent just one season at Paris Saint-Germain, but speculation over his future has been rife already ahead of the summer linking Real Madrid with a swoop.

The Brazilian ace has flourished in France, albeit he’s been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks, but prior to that he fired in 28 goals and 19 assists in just 30 appearances to play his part in a domestic treble for the capital club.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, it’s been claimed that Real Madrid have already met with the 26-year-old and could be forced to splash out up to a staggering €260m to prise him away from PSG.

It makes sense from Madrid’s perspective, as aside from the obvious benefits that Neymar brings both on and off the pitch, considering Karim Benzema has struggled for form, Gareth Bale hasn’t always established himself in Zinedine Zidane’s line up and with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 34 next year, reinforcements may well be needed.

However, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has seemingly dealt a major blow to Los Blancos, as he has insisted that Neymar is keen to remain with the Parisian giants despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

“He’s here with us, he’s working hard and he really wants to stay here,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

Whether that’s a more legitimate outlook on the situation or not remains to be seen, but Rabiot will certainly be hoping that Neymar remains given he’s a world-class player and certainly makes PSG a better side.

Nevertheless, as they fell short in the Champions League yet again this season, time will tell if Neymar’s desire for major honours and individual accolades could convince him to return to Spain with Real Madrid this time round following on from his previous spell at Barcelona.