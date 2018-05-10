Chelsea travel to Newcastle on the final day of the Premier League season knowing that Liverpool must lose against Brighton if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night leaves Chelsea two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men with one game to go.

The Terriers produced a defensive masterclass to secure the point they needed to stay up, while Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl produced an amazing save to push Andreas Christensen’s header onto the post as Chelsea were unable to find a winner.

It’s looking more likely that the Blues will have to settle for Europa League football next season.

Manager Antonio Conte appeared dejected at the end of the match, but acknowledged that his side deserve to be in the league position they are currently in.

“We dropped many points this season,” said Conte, to the BBC.

“I’m realistic. I think at the end of the season you finish in the position that you deserve.

“If we stay fifth in the table it means we deserve to stay in this position.”

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Newcastle host Chelsea at St James’ Park with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2:45pm BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and David Luiz (ankle) are sidelined, according to the Evening Standard.

The Evening Standard also say Thibaut Courtois is a doubt after missing Wednesday’s draw with Huddersfield.

Ethan Ampadu (ankle) remains a long-term absentee.

As for the hosts, Christian Atsu remains out with a long-standing knee problem.

Newcastle vs Chelsea odds

Newcastle – 9/2

Draw – 3/1

Chelsea – 8/13