Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho handed significant transfer boost by Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United may have been given a significant transfer boost ahead of the summer by one of their former players Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international is supposedly not keen on the prospect of his current club Real Madrid raiding his former employers for midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Diario Gol.

BBC Sport have quoted Jose Mourinho as saying he wants Pogba to stay at Old Trafford despite some difficulties this season and recent speculation that he could be on his way out.

Pogba was linked with PSG just yesterday by the Daily Record, but he has previously been linked with Madrid as well by other sources.

Another claim by Don Balon was that Pogba could make his way to Real Madrid in a swap deal involving Ronaldo, with United seemingly prepared to let the France international go.

However, Mourinho’s quotes suggest otherwise and Don Balon give United more hope of keeping the 25-year-old as Ronaldo doesn’t particularly rate him.

Real Madrid already have plenty of quality in midfield with big names like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco and Casemiro, so there doesn’t seem an obvious need for Pogba.

The former Juventus star has largely disappointed in his time in England so far but United fans will surely hope he can stay and improve in the side next season with the help of more signings in other key positions to take the heat off him as the team’s main man.

Pogba showed at Juve that he can be a world class performer and Mourinho may now not be too far from building a similar squad at United that can get the best out of him.