Pep Guardiola eyes surprise £25m Man City raid for English starlet, Arsenal and Tottenham keen

Having coasted to the Premier League title this season, Man City boss Pep Guardiola arguably doesn’t have too much to do with his squad this summer.

Particularly considering they’ve scored a staggering 105 goals in 37 league games, the last area that Guardiola will be expected to strengthen is his options in the attacking phase.

Admittedly, having fallen short in the Champions League and FA Cup, there are of course improvements that can still be made, but the Spanish tactician is reportedly looking at Norwich City youngster James Maddison as a possible reinforcement this summer, as per The Sun.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also credited with an interest ahead of what could be a transfer battle between the three Premier League giants, and Maddison, 21, has certainly impressed this season to warrant their attention.

With 15 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, he has put in a great shift for the Canaries this year, albeit it hasn’t led to the desired end result of promotion back to the top flight.

In turn, that could spell trouble for the club in their bid to keep him at Carrow Road, and with this report in mind which suggests that the big clubs are lining up for Maddison, it doesn’t look particularly promising for them at all.

It’s debatable as to whether a move to the likes of City or Arsenal at this stage of his career is the most sensible choice though as Maddison is currently enjoying regular football and a prominent role at Norwich to continue his development.

Given the fierce competition for places at the highest level, he will likely have to be content with a reserve role unless he makes a huge early impact, but the appeal of playing under the likes of Guardiola is certainly going to be difficult to turn down if the interest is genuine.

As seen at all three clubs in question, they’re not afraid to give youth a chance whether that’s from within their own academy or otherwise.