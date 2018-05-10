Southampton host champions Manchester City in the final game of the Premier League season.

The Saints are nearly safe after they secured a crucial 1-0 away win against fellow relegation rivals Swansea City in midweek, leaving themselves 17th – and three points clear of Swansea.

READ MORE: Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Mark Hughes’ men are effectively safe and a point would guarantee safety for another season.

Southampton have a +9 goal difference over Swansea meaning it would take a big home defeat together with a huge win for the Swans to see them relegated.

Meanwhile, Man City will be looking to become the first Premier League side to achieve 100 points after they broke Chelsea’s 95 points record last night against Brighton.

Leroy Sane starred for Pep Guardiola’s men as he claimed three assists in the 3-1 victory.

When is Southampton vs Man City and what time is kick-off?

Southampton host Man City at St Mary’s with kick-off scheduled 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Southampton vs Man City Live Stream and TV Channel

Southampton v Man City coverage starts from 2.55pm live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Southampton vs Man City team news

Jan Bednarek is a doubt for Southampton after suffering a head injury against Swansea, according to the Evening Standard.

Mario Lemina missed the game against Swansea with a hamstring injury and is in a race against time to be fit.

As for City, defender Vincent Kompany started yesterday’s game after recovering from a knock against Huddersfield.

Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a knee injury though and is in a race to be fit for the World Cup meaning Gabriel Jesus should continue to play upfront.

Benjamin Mendy could make his first start since September after appearing from the subs’ bench again.

Southampton vs Man City odds

Southampton – 13/2

Draw – 15/4

Man City – 4/9