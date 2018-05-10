West Ham host Manchester Utd in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils require just a single point to secure 2nd place in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho was critical of his players that lost against Brighton – and he has made eight changes tonight.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial drop to the bench and Jesse Lingard starts.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the club’s last two league matches with an ankle injury but could return for the FA Cup final.

Alexis Sanchez also didn’t play against Brighton as he was carrying a slight knock but the Chilean starts to face David Moyes’ side.

Marouane Fellaini is also absent due to a muscular injury but Phil Jones returns to the side.

Marko Arnautovic will be fit after he was replaced as a precautionary measure during the win at Leicester.

Arnautovic has scored 10 league goals this season. Bobby Zamora was the last West Ham player to score 11 goals in a single Premier League season back in 2006-07.

Javier Hernandez (knee), Michael Antonio, James Collins (both hamstring), Winston Reid (concussion), Pedro Obiang (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are all unavailable for the game.

Joe Hart returns to the bench after illness.

West Ham vs Man Utd starting lineup

West Ham

We’re unchanged, with Hart back in the squad after recovering from illness. pic.twitter.com/Bz6khYpD9X — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 10, 2018

Man Utd