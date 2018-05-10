‘You will know when I tell you’ – Barcelona ace coy on future as exit looms

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has already confirmed that he will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season, but he is remaining tight-lipped on his next destination.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 33-year-old announced his decision in an emotional press conference last month, as he now enjoys his last few weeks as a Barcelona player.

It looks as though he will bow out in style though, as after winning the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, he put in a stellar display in the 5-1 win over Villarreal on Wednesday night as the Catalan giants edge closer to finishing the league campaign unbeaten and creating more history.

However, the fact that he’s set to leave isn’t a topic that is being pushed to the background, as he was quizzed on his future again after the game as speculation links him with various options around the world.

“I said that I would not go to Europe and apart from that all possibilities are open,” Iniesta told beIN Sports. “They said I’m not going to China, now they say Japan is an option and I’ve also heard Australia.

“You will know when I tell you. There are things to seal, little details and I will try and choose the best option.”

Based on his performance in midweek, it seems a shame that the Spanish international isn’t going to remain at the highest level in Europe as he’s evidently capable of still producing quality displays.

Nevertheless, having spent over two decades at Barcelona, it’s no surprise that he wouldn’t stay in Europe to potentially face them and in truth, he is certainly entering the latter stages of his career and it’s only natural that he will experience a decline which arguably makes Australia, China and Japan understandable, and potentially lucrative, options.