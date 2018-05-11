Arsenal legend gives Gunners, Manchester United & Liverpool major hope of completing £90m transfer

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes Thomas Lemar will be leaving Monaco in this summer’s transfer window and thinks he would be a great fit in the Premier League.

The France international attracted plenty of interest last summer after playing a starring role in Monaco’s surprise Ligue 1 title win, though he ended up staying put.

Pires now thinks he’s set for a move this year and this follows recent speculation from the Times that Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool could be in for the £90million-rated attacker.

The Frenchman could be pretty well connected with all things Ligue 1 and seems confident Lemar will be leaving Monaco at the end of this season.

Pires is unsure, however, if Arsene Wenger’s departure from Arsenal will affect his old club’s interest in the 22-year-old.

‘Thomas Lemar will leave Monaco after the World Cup this summer,’ Pires told bwin.

‘I think he needs a new challenge and would love to experience a new country.

‘Arsenal were of course interested last year but I don’t know if that’s still the case now that Arsene Wenger will no longer be manager. He would be suited to the Premier League.’

Lemar could add something to any of the teams linked with him by the Times, with United and Arsenal perhaps most in need of attacking reinforcements, though Liverpool could also do with replacing Philippe Coutinho after his January move to Barcelona.