Arsenal prepared to splash out €65m to meet release clause to address potential problem

With Jack Wilshere yet to sign a contract renewal as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, Arsenal could have a midfield headache ahead.

The Gunners are arguably already light in that department, as they’ve continued to lack a commanding midfield general to dominate games for years.

Admittedly, Wilshere doesn’t offer that, but having come through the youth ranks and now proven his fitness and form this season, it will be a major disappointment for many Arsenal fans if he doesn’t commit his future and sign a new agreement.

Whether that’s a concern in mind which has forced the north London outfit to consider signings or if they want to strengthen in that area regardless, Sport Mediaset, via Corriere del Mezzogiorno, report that Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is a target with the Serie A side desperately scrambling to get rid of his €65m release clause which the Gunners are said to be willing to pay.

The 23-year-old has made 45 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists although he hasn’t been a consistent starter for the Serie A title chasers.

Having previously impressed with Udinese, he will have gained experience and developed his game further in Naples having also played in European competition, and so with his entire career still ahead of him, it’s no real surprise that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere as he’s a quality individual.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can prise him away from Italy this summer if they are indeed willing to pay his release clause, as it will surely depend on the new manager’s thoughts too as the club prepare to appoint Arsene Wenger’s successor this summer with the veteran tactician confirming his intention to step down at the end of the season, as per BBC Sport.