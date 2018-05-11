Premier League star sends clear message amid Chelsea and Manchester United transfer links

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has sent a clear message over his future at the club amid transfer speculation linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Spain international was recently linked as a target for Arsenal’s rivals by Sport, who also mentioned Barcelona and Juventus as potential suitors for his signature this summer.

Arsenal fans need not worry, however, as Bellerin has made it clear that he has no plans to leave the Emirates Stadium in an interview with Sky Sports.

‘(I’m) definitely happy at the club and will be here next season,’ he said.

‘I’ve got a long contract, I have been in London for a very long time, this is what I call my home right now.

‘There is nothing else I am thinking of, for the summer. We have the World Cup, I don’t know if I will be called up or not [to Spain], that is something we will need to wait and see.

‘If I get given the chance then I will be really happy for it. Apart from that I am sure I will be coming back here next pre-season.’

Bellerin has been a key part of this Gunners side since making his breakthrough during the 2014/15 campaign, and he’s quickly become regarded as one of the top full-backs in the game.

It’s vital for Arsenal’s future to keep hold of this top young talent, and it would likely save the club’s next manager a fortune in the transfer market were he to stay put in north London.

Arsene Wenger will be stepping down as manager this summer and Arsenal could do without even more change in the form of key players also moving on.