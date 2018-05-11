Burnley vs Bournemouth Live Stream, TV channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Burnley host Bournemouth in the final game of the Premier League season.

Both sides are guaranteed of safety and it’s been a memorable campaign for Sean Dyche’s men in particular.

The Clarets are guaranteed a seventh-place finish in the Premier League this season – their highest final position in the top-flight since 1973-74 when they finished 6th.

They have secured European football next season for the first time since 1967.

Eddie Howe has admitted that he would have liked to have had a better season as they sit in 12th place.

The Cherries secured their first win in six Premier League games against Swansea last week, having lost their previous three.

When is Burnley vs Bournemouth and what time is kick-off?

Burnley host Watford at Turf Moor with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Burnley vs Bournemouth team news

Burnley have no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game.

Ashley Barnes (arm), Scott Arfield (calf), Steven Defour and Robbie Brady (both knee) are all unavailable.

Harry Arter (Achilles) and Adam Smith (knee) are still long-term absentees for Howe’s side.

Junior Stanislas also set to miss out with a knee problem until August.

Howe said: “Adam Smith, Harry Arter and Junior Stanislas will all miss the game. We’ve got a few other knocks, and we’ll have to make a couple of late decisions.”

Burnley vs Bournemouth odds

Burnley – 6/5

Draw – 13/5

Bournemouth – 5/2