It’s not been a positive campaign for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata, and it could reportedly lead to an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 25-year-old arrived from Real Madrid last year with big expectations, but he’s struggled to settle and adapt with the Blues as he’s managed just 15 goals in 46 appearances.

Goals have been a real issue for Antonio Conte’s side across the board, as evidenced by the fact that they have the worst tally of the top six sides with 62 goals scored in 37 Premier League games, as January signing Olivier Giroud has proven to be a very important addition in recent months with Morata continuing to toil.

While it does take some players a bit longer to adjust to a new environment, squad and country, it remains to be seen if Morata gets an opportunity to prove his worth next season as speculation is already linking him with an exit after just one year.

As per The Express, Juventus could make a £15m initial loan move for the Spanish international to take him back to Turin for up to two seasons, before splashing out an additional £40m to make his move permanent.

Evidently, with a lack of quality and depth in that department, Chelsea will surely want to identify a capable replacement before they sell, but it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince them to cut their losses and accept that Morata won’t make the desired impact.

That seems a little harsh, but it has been a frustrating season for all concerned with his lack of goals, and from his perspective, perhaps a return to Turin where he previously enjoyed a decent spell as he scored important goals for the club without being prolific could be an ideal step in his career to rediscover his confidence and best form.