It’s fair to say that this season hasn’t gone to plan for Chelsea and that could lead to significant changes at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Although the Blues will hope to end the campaign on a high note with the FA Cup final next weekend, they look set to fall short in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League and faltered in Europe.

In turn, that has led to ongoing speculation that Antonio Conte will be replaced this summer, as noted by the Evening Standard, but no official word has yet come from Chelsea to suggest that will definitely happen.

Nevertheless, rumours continue to surface over potential successors, with The Times suggesting that Napoli midfielder Jorginho ‘has told friends’ that he could follow current boss Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge if the Italian tactician opts to move to west London this summer.

There isn’t a great deal of substance with that claim so it remains to be seen how accurate it is, but ultimately in the event that Sarri and Jorginho did swap Naples for Chelsea, supporters would undoubtedly see a very different team next season.

Conte has always adopted a more pragmatic and organised approach in his management style, and in fairness, it has delivered titles in Serie A and the Premier League in a successful career thus far.

In complete contrast, Sarri has earned plenty of praise this season for Napoli’s slick, sharp passing game as they adopt a more expansive and attacking style with lots of high pressing which has been very entertaining to watch.

In turn, with Jorginho capable of pulling the strings in front of the defence, there really would be a transformation if the pair joined Chelsea this summer, albeit it’s not suggested by the Times that Sarri is on the verge of signing and various other sides including Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool are also keen on Jorginho.