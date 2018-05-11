Liverpool are reportedly eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer as they’ve been linked with a surprise loan swoop for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.

The 23-year-old joined the Catalan giants in January, but he’s made just four brief appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side as he’s struggled to make a breakthrough.

As well as having to try and displace either Samuel Umtiti or Gerard Pique which is hard enough in itself, the Colombian ace has also had to contend with settling and adapting to a new environment and squad while also trying to fit into the Barcelona style of play.

In turn, it was always going to be difficult for him coming directly from South America, and so a potential loan move to Liverpool has been touted to suit both parties, according to El Chiringuito, as re-reported by AS, although Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Celta Vigo are also said to be keen.

From Mina’s perspective, provided that he’s given a chance by Jurgen Klopp, it could be an opportunity to play regularly and get used to the pace and feel of European football in a great setting such as Anfield.

For Liverpool, he will offer defensive quality and depth behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, and so it could make sense for all parties concerned albeit a risky one going to the Premier League with Barcelona hoping he comes back a stronger and improved player.

Time will tell if it plays out that way as although the Reds have improved defensively in recent months, it is still the end of the pitch which they will perhaps prioritise this summer given that with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Fimrino at the other end scoring goals, little is arguably needed there.