Real Madrid are reportedly ready to change their transfer plans and make a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentina international has shone in Serie A in recent years and could make a fine signing for a number of interested top clubs around Europe ahead of next season.

Transfermarketweb recently linked Liverpool as being among his main admirers, but it looks like Real are now stepping up their interest due to their own doubts over raiding Liverpool for Mohamed Salah.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest the Egyptian goal machine will be too expensive for Los Blancos whereas Dybala is a more realistic target at around €120million.

While it would be a blow for Liverpool to miss out on Dybala, if it means Madrid make a move for him and end their pursuit of Salah then it may work out pretty well for them.

Liverpool could have other options in mind in attack this summer with L’Equipe linking them with Lyon star Nabil Fekir, while Bordeaux attacker Malcom is also one of the players on their radar, according to the Daily Mail.

Real also face competition from Atletico Madrid for Dybala, according to Don Balon.