Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered something of a mixed injury update ahead of his side’s Champions League final with Real Madrid.

The Reds have had a difficult time with injuries of late, losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season while the likes of Emre Can and Adam Lallana have also been missing.

As it stands Klopp’s side could be worryingly depleted for the trip to Kiev to take on Madrid, but the German tactician does at least have some hope of good news regarding Can.

Less so, however, on key forward player Sadio Mane, whom he says has picked up a fresh knock, though he’s not yet clear on how serious it is.

‘I cannot, and I don’t want to, close the door on him (Can). Of course it would have been better if he had come back on Monday and said, “All fine, let’s start.”,’ Klopp is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘We will see. It is not the same injury. A fresh problem (for Mane).’

Liverpool will be underdogs as they look to win the Champions League for the sixth time in their history, with Real hugely dominant in the competition in recent years, winning three out of the last four finals.

Klopp will clearly need as strong a line up as possible to stand any chance of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. making it four of the last five.