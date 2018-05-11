MAJOR Real Madrid breakthrough in potential €300m MARQUEE signing this summer

Real Madrid have again been tipped to complete a sensational signing this summer with previous reports suggesting it could be a whopping €300m deal.

As noted by The Express, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has already suggested that Los Blancos will complete the €300m signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer ahead of the World Cup.

It seems as though the rumour is building strength, as it’s now been claimed that the Brazilian international wants talks with PSG in order to facilitate his exit so that he can move to the Bernabeu, as reported by Marca.

The report suggests that there are various issues in play, including the fact that Neymar isn’t settled in the PSG dressing room, believes it was a mistake to move to Ligue 1 given its lack of competitiveness while it’s noted that it’s his father who is pushing for a move to happen.

In turn, from a PSG perspective, it doesn’t sound particularly promising as despite all that, Neymar has enjoyed a stellar campaign on the pitch prior to suffering an injury setback last month.

The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions, helping his side on their way to a domestic treble.

Nevertheless, it seems as though he’s eager for a return to Spain, and it remains to be seen how that goes down with former club Barcelona if he does indeed opt to join their bitter rivals in the Spanish capital from next season onwards.