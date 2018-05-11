According to reports, Liverpool, are keen on 21-year-old Brazilian winger, Malcom, who has also been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is the latest young attacker to land on the Reds’ shortlist along with Lyon’s Nabil Fekir – who has been linked with a £62 million move to Anfield this week.

READ MORE: Who is Nabil Fekir? Background and attributes explained for Liverpool and Arsenal target

Malcom would command a fee around £40m according to the Dail Mail.

The Brazilian harbours ambitions of playing for Europe’s best clubs and ultimately win top prizes and play for Brazil.

“I want to play for an elite club in Europe, win the Champions League and play for the Selecao,” Malcom previously told Sky Sports Germany.

“I am learning English, because it is the most important language in the world,” he added.

“Wherever you are, with English you can get along. So that is very important for me.”

The explosive winger has scored nine goals this season, and registered six assists in Ligue 1 this campaign and would prove to be a brilliant acquisition for either Arsenal or Liverpool.

The Gunners are craving for a natural outlet from the wide positions and need a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Where could he end up? The bookies have had their say below.

Malcom next club odds

To leave Bordeaux – 2/5

To stay at Bordeaux – 7/4

Tottenham – 9/2

Arsenal – 13/2

Barcelona – 5/1

Bayern Munich – 8/1

PSG – 10/1

Man Utd – 10/1

Real Madrid – 16/1

Liverpool – 25/1