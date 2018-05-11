Manchester United in talks to beat Manchester City and Real Madrid to transfer of 269-goal superstar

Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly made offers to Neymar’s father to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international is being targeted by Real but could still be open to a move to the Premier League as the two English clubs seeming make him a more tempting offer.

Neymar would be a simply sensational addition at either United or City in what would undoubtedly be a major statement for English football as a whole if it went through this summer.

Both Manchester clubs could do with adding the 26-year-old to their ranks for next season, with United in urgent need of more quality up front if they are to close the gap on City.

Pep Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, could also do with that marquee purchase to help cement their domination of the Premier League and also go a step further in the Champions League.

Neymar, who has a whopping 269 club career goals to his name already, only joined PSG last summer but Don Balon’s report suggests he’s already open to leaving the club.

This would make sense given the lower overall level of Ligue 1, while PSG also still look some way off challenging Europe’s elite for the Champions League.