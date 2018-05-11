Manchester United transfer target may not even make the bench for Real Madrid in Champions League final vs Liverpool

It has been suggested that Gareth Bale could end up watching Real Madrid’s Champions League final clash against Liverpool from the stands in a major blow.

The Wales international has recently been linked by Don Balon as a transfer target for Manchester United, and the Red Devils may want to take note of this latest rumoured development.

MORE: Manchester United in talks to beat Liverpool & Arsenal to £114m duo that would give them BEST attack in Europe

Bale has certainly endured a frustrating season in Madrid, no longer managing to establish himself as a guaranteed starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side and Don Balon now report he’s not in his manager’s long-term plans.

The Spanish outlet suggests this means the 28-year-old is likely to miss the Champions League final, whether he starts on the bench against Liverpool or fails to even make the matchday squad.

United would do well to pounce on Bale’s situation due to their issues in attack this season, with more quality needed to help close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Jose Mourinho could do with more natural width in his side amid reports he’s ready to sell Anthony Martial, who has struggled to impress on that side.

The Sun claim Mourinho is prepared to let Martial go and Bale seems more ideal to fit in to the Portuguese’s plans on that left flank.