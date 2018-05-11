Arsenal and Chelsea at the front of the queue as Jose Mourinho won’t block Manchester United star’s transfer

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been described as being ‘almost certain to leave’ the club this summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea leading the race for his signature.

This is according to a report from the Sun, who state that Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho won’t block Martial’s departure from Old Trafford as the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid also show an interest in his services.

MORE: Premier League star sends clear message amid Chelsea and Manchester United transfer links

Martial would undoubtedly make a fine signing for either Arsenal or Chelsea given the two clubs’ respective needs in attack after disappointing seasons.

While the Gunners lost Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in January and have already missed out on qualification for the Champions League, Chelsea also have problems in that area.

Don Balon report that Eden Hazard is a top target for Real Madrid, while the Blues in general look in need of a bit of a shake-up after also looking like missing out on the top four.

Martial hasn’t had the best of times at United under Mourinho but still looks to have the potential to become one of the finest attacking players in Europe in the right system and under the right manager.

The France international would surely play more often at Arsenal or Chelsea and get the chance to express himself more than he has under the notoriously conservative Mourinho.