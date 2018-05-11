Man Utd transfer news: Martial swap deal, €33m+ target on radar again

Man Utd fell short of their big objectives this season, and that could spark important changes to Jose Mourinho’s squad this summer.

The Red Devils sit 19 points behind Premier League champions Man City with one game remaining, while they crashed out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Although they still have a chance of winning a trophy with the FA Cup final next weekend, there is an argument to be made that this season has been a disappointment on the whole.

With that in mind, speculation suggests that changes could be incoming. According to Calciomercato, a swap deal involving Anthony Martial and Inter winger Ivan Perisic has been touted with the former struggling to have a consistently positive impact at Old Trafford.

Martial has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, but having failed to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up, it has led to a frustrating inability to see the best of him.

In contrast, Perisic has been influential for Luciano Spalletti’s side again, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 37 outings as the Nerazzurri continue to pursue Champions League football.

With that creativity and eye for goal in mind, coupled with his work ethic and defensive capabilities, which the pragmatic Mourinho will surely hold in high regard, the 29-year-old could perhaps be a better fit for the Portuguese tactician at Man Utd.

In turn, it remains to be seen if such a swap deal materialises but given the respective ages of the two players in question, it is seemingly a short-termist look on the squad as Martial has his entire career ahead of him still and could flourish elsewhere.

Calciomercato add United failed with a €33m bid for Perisic last summer, and so it remains to be seen whether or not inserting Martial into an improved financial offer could be enough to reach an agreement.