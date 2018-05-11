Man Utd vs Watford Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Man Utd host Watford in the final game of the Premier League season.

Jose Mourinho’s men secured second spot at West Ham on Thursday, after a goalless draw at the London Stadium in an uninspiring affair.

With a FA Cup final to come, Mourinho will be looking at players who can impress him, to earn a starting place in the Wembley showpiece.

Meanwhile, Watford come into the game in good spirits after they beat Newcastle 2-1 last weekend.

The Hornets have secured top flight football for next season.

When is Man Utd vs Watford and what time is kick-off?

Man Utd host Watford at Old Trafford with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Man Utd vs Watford Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Man Utd vs Watford team news

Romelu Lukaku is injured from a challenge by Arsenal’s young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos during Utd’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Marouane Fellaini is also unfit.

Alexis Sanchez was fit to start to against West Ham last night after recovering from a knock.

Former England midfielder, Michael Carrick, will play his final game at Old Trafford before retiring to become a United coach, with his 316th and final Premier League appearance.

Mourinho said he will make a number of changes after again.

“I will play some players that didn’t play against West Ham,” he revealed after the West Ham game.

“I play Romero, I play Daley Blind, I play Bailly, I play Rashford, I play Martial, I play Mata, but I have every player apart from Fellaini and Lukaku available and I don’t go to the young players.”

A host of longer-term absentees including Andre Carrillo, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are still unavailable.

Stefano Okaka is also out with a thigh injury.

Man Utd vs Watford odds

Man Utd – 4/11

Draw – 9/2

Watford – 8/1