Legend names the player Jose Mourinho could regret selling at Manchester United

Premier League legend Robert Pires has warned Manchester United that they could live to regret Jose Mourinho’s decision to sell Memphis Depay last season.

The Dutch winger struggled during his year and a half at Old Trafford, despite arriving as an exciting prospect from PSV and getting off to a decent start under Louis van Gaal.

Depay has since gone on to shine in Ligue 1 with Lyon, and Pires has been suitably impressed by what he’s seen of him as he keeps an eye on football in his native France.

‘Memphis Depay is an outstanding player. He struggled at Manchester United because it is difficult to change country and enter a new club, a new language and a new environment at such a young age,’ Pires told bwin.

‘He is now a very important player for Lyon and he is making a big difference in the crucial games. I think Manchester United made a mistake when they sold him and they could regret it.’

The former Arsenal star believes United made a mistake letting Depay go so soon, with the 24-year-old perhaps set to become the latest youngster to make a name for himself after escaping Mourinho.

This has been the case with Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, neither of whom got a chance under Mourinho at Chelsea but who are now two of the best players in the Premier League.

It’s also true to an extent with Romelu Lukaku, though he is now back playing under Mourinho at United this season after initially failing to work his way into his plans when they were together at Chelsea.

Depay’s eye-catching form for Lyon suggests it may not be long before he’s back at a bigger club and ready to haunt Mourinho for his decision.