Manchester United in talks to beat Liverpool & Arsenal to £114m duo that would give them BEST attack in Europe

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over two hugely exciting attacking transfers to bolster their squad for next season.

Even though the Red Devils have brought in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the last two transfer windows, it looks as though Jose Mourinho has even more big plans in that department.

Given the way Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have struggled this season – while Sanchez hasn’t really hit the ground running either even if he should improve after a proper pre-season – it is little surprise to see this £114million duo in the manager’s sights.

Speculation is hotting up that Martial in particular looks likely to be on his way out, with a number of top clubs ready to pay somewhere in the region of £60m for the Frenchman this summer.

Elsewhere, Juan Mata’s future is far from certain and of course Henrikh Mkhitaryan left in January and more depth could be useful in a bid to catch up with Manchester City next season.

Read on to find out who Mourinho is working on bringing in…