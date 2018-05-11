It’s not that often that the entire top six in the Premier League all set their sights on the same target, but Man City are reportedly leading the way for a man in demand.

With Yaya Toure set to leave the club this summer as his current contract expires, coupled with the fact that Fernandinho just turned 33 and has had a very heavy workload this season having played 47 times, a new defensive holding midfielder is arguably needed by Pep Guardiola.

According to The Times, he has identified Napoli midfielder Jorginho as a top solution, albeit the Italian international will reportedly cost €60m to be prised away from the Partenopei after another stellar campaign with Maurizio Sarri’s men.

They have some decent company in the race to sign him though, as it’s added that Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in bolstering their respective midfield options with him.

If he does indeed leave, it remains to be seen where Jorginho decides to move as he’ll have to take his time and assess the options on the table to ensure he picks the best one suited to him as at 26 years of age, this is a crucial decision to take his career to the next level.

Nevertheless, City and the others are undoubtedly looking in the right place to add quality to their midfields, as Jorginho has established himself as a pivotal piece in Napoli’s side as they look set to fall short in the Serie A title race again this season.

Capable of providing a defensive shield in front of the backline with his mobility and awareness, his passing range and ability to move the ball quickly from a defensive position to build a Napoli attack has been vital.

Further, as part of Sarri’s high pressing, he has shown a tireless work ethic and a combativeness to his play, and all these characteristics would suggest that he’s going to be perfectly suited for the Premier League if he opts for a new challenge this summer.