Swansea vs Stoke Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Swansea host Stoke in the Premier League as they battle for Premier League safety.

The Swans are heading for the drop after they lost a crucial relegation game against Southampton in midweek.

Southampton host champions Manchester City on Sunday and barring a big defeat and a huge win for Swansea against Stoke, Mark Hughes’ men will be safe.

Southampton have a +9 goal difference over Swansea meaning it would take a big home defeat coupled with a massive win for the Swans to see them relegated.

Carlos Carvalhal’s team must make up a 10-goal swing.

Meanwhile, Stoke City became the first side to drop to the Championship after they were defeated by Crystal Palace last Saturday.

When is Swansea vs Stoke and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Sunday, May 13 at the Liberty Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Swansea vs Stoke live stream and TV channel?

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Swansea vs Stoke team news

Swansea are still without long-term injury absentees Wilfried Bony (knee), Kyle Bartley (knee) and Leroy Fer (Achilles) for the match but have a full choice of players available to choose from.

Bruno Martins Indi (groin) is out, while Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting (groin) is likely to also miss the game.

Jese Rodriguez has been granted compassionate leave until the end of the season, according to the BBC.

Swansea vs Stoke odds

Swansea – 10/11

Draw – 29/10

Stoke – 10/3