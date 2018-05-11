Tottenham vs Leicester Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Tottenham host Leicester on Sunday at Wembley in the final game of the Premier League season.

Spurs will finish above Chelsea and Arsenal this season and booked a spot in next season’s Champions League group stages on Wednesday with a win against Newcastle.

MORE: What Premier League games will be shown live on the final day of the season?

Spurs will be moving into their new stadium in north London with their third successive top four finish.

Leicester picked up their first win in six games against Arsenal on Wednesday night after a 3-1 success with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez getting on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane will be hoping to win a third Golden Boot, with the striker three goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with one game to play.

The striker scored four in a 6-1 win at the King Power Stadium at the end of last season.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Sunday, May 13 at Wembley.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Tottenham vs Leicester live stream and TV channel?

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

Kieran Trippier expected to be fit to play after recovering from a knee injury sustained against Newcastle.

Serge Aurier (hamstring) and Mousa Dembele (ankle) are being assessed.

Harry Winks (ankle) continues rehab and remains unavailable.

Toby Alderweireld could be making his last appearance for the club.

Claude Puel still has a number of injury woes as Matty James, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Ben Chilwell, Robert Huth, Shinji Okazaki and Kasper Schmeichel are all missing through injury.

Meanwhile, Marc Albrighton is suspended.

Adrien Silva and Fousseni Diabate are available for selection.

Tottenham vs Leicester odds

Tottenham – 3/10

Draw – 5/1

Leicester – 19/2