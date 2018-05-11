Mohamed Salah has been an absolute revelation this season for Liverpool, and he has revealed what he is planning for the future amid talk of a move to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old had made an impressive impact this year, his first at Anfield after a summer move from Roma, as he’s scored a staggering 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

That has led to him emerging as Liverpool’s talisman, and a fundamental figure in their push to finish in the top four in the Premier League along with their run to the Champions League final.

In turn, the last thing that the Merseyside giants will want to see is for him to leave the club any time soon, and that has seemingly been a threat according to speculation which has linked Real Madrid with a swoop, as per the Liverpool Echo.

However, Salah has addressed his future after picking up some more awards on Thursday night, and it’s excellent news for the Liverpool faithful as he appears to have no ambitions of leaving the Reds.

“I’m very happy here and everything is fine,” he said, as quoted by The Mirror. “I have got ambitions for the future, with Liverpool.

“We had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final, and everyone is excited. It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players.

“We have had an unbelievable year. It is just the beginning.”

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, as having seen one of their top stars in Philippe Coutinho leave in January, the last thing they would have wanted was to see a trend emerge of their best players continuing to leave if rivals offers from top European clubs came in.

Jurgen Klopp is evidently building something at Anfield in order to convince these players to stay, now it remains to be seen if he can claim a Champions League trophy to help the process in a few weeks time.