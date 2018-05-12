Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be about to go head-to-head in the race to bring Argentine international Angel Di Maria back to La Liga from French side PSG.

Don Balon are stating that the midfielder is interested at staying in the French capital any longer, and that Di Maria has sent his agent to Spain in order to try and find a way back to La Liga.

MORE: Barcelona flop informs teammates he’s set to secure Liverpool transfer

The news outlet are also stating that this news has alerted the ears of both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, with both clubs reportedly interested in signing the former Real Madrid star.

Since joining PSG from Man United in 2015, Di Maria has managed to establish himself as a very influential player for the French giants.

In 134 games for Unai Emery’s side, the Argentina star has managed to clock up a total of 50 goals and 55 assists, very impressive record for a player who is predominantly played in midfield.

Some would suggest that both clubs don’t need Di Maria in their ranks next season, however both clubs will surely be looking to improve on their performances in the Champions League, something Di Maria would surely be able to help them with.

If both Barcelona and Atletico are serious about signing Di Maria, we could see the two go head-to-head with each other in order to secure the midfielder’s signature.