Barcelona’s stars have been informed about a possible departure from the club from one of their teammates, with the player set to make a move to Liverpool according to himself.

The Express are stating that, as re-reported from Diario Gol, that Colombian defender Yerry Mina has informed his Barca teammates that he’s to make a move to Anfield on a temporary basis.

The news outlet are also stating that a deal is not yet complete, as both Liverpool and Barca still need to finalise a some parts of the deal before it can be completed.

Since joining Barcelona from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the January transfer window just gone, Mina has disappointed fans with his lack of encouraging displays for the Blaugrana.

In the five months he’s been at the Camp Nou, the Colombian has only managed to make a total of four appearances, with these only amassing to a total of 197 minutes.

A lot of hype was built around the 23-year-old before he arrived in Catalonia, however the defender has since failed to live up to expectations during his time with the club.

If Mina’s words are true, it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on how the player performs in England under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.