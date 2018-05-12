Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly willing to let summer signing and Brazilian international Paulinho leave the club in the summer if a good enough offer comes in.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana boss, who has a made a very impressive start to his tenure of the Catalan side, does not see Paulinho as an integral part of his squad, and that both him and the club are willing to let the player leave.

This news may come as a shock to some Barcelona fans, as Paulinho have had a relatively successful and impressive campaign since his summer transfer to the Camp Nou.

Since his move from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in the summer just gone, Paulinho has managed to surprise everyone with his level of performances this season.

During his time with Spurs, the Brazilian midfielder failed to impress fans, as he constantly put in lacklustre performances before being shipped out to China.

Because of this, a lot of fans were skeptical when Barca moved for Paulinho in the summer transfer window, however the 29-year-old has done a good job of proving his doubters wrong this campaign.

In 49 appearances in all competitions, the player has managed to bag a total of nine goals and three assists, a record made even more impressive when you realise a lot of his appearances came off of the substitutes bench.

If Paulinho does leave the club, it’ll be interesting to see just how much Barca can recoup in terms of a transfer fee for the former Spurs stalwart.