Is Huddersfield vs Arsenal on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News, Odds and Kick-Off Time

Arsene Wenger will bow out as Arsenal manager as he takes charge of his final game against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Wenger will hope that his side can help him sign off with a win against David Wagner’s side on Sunday.

Wenger announced his departure from the club after 22 years last month, but the Gunners have lost all their games on the road since the new year, including a 3-1 defeat to Leicester on Wednesday.

Huddersfield defied all the odds after securing away draws at both Manchester City and Chelsea to seal Premier League survival with one game to spare.

The Terriers were pictured to be celebrating into the night after their brave draw against Antonio Conte’s men.

When is Huddersfield vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Huddersfield host Arsenal at Kirklees Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Is Huddersfield vs Arsenal on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Huddersfield vs Arsenal team news

Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended after being sent off for a professional foul during the 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny after the defender suffered a serious Achilles injury and will miss the World Cup with France.

Mesut Ozil will miss Arsenal’s game of the season with a back injury.

Santi Cazorla was targeting a comeback before the end of the season – however, Arsene Wenger ruled him out for any of the remaining matches.

The Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury.

Mohamed Elneny (ankle) is still unavailable.

However, Alexandre Lacazette and Jack Wilshere could return after the England midfielder missed the midweek game following the birth of his daughter.

As for the Terriers, Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga are again unavailable.

Michael Hefele is a major doubt for the game.

Tom Ince is hoping to feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield vs Arsenal odds

Huddersfield – 9/2

Draw – 18/5

Arsenal – 4/7