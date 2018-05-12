Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News, Odds and Kick-Off Time

The Premier League reaches its climax this weekend, as Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League games – but a draw would be enough to seal a Champions League place, given their superior goal difference over Chelsea.

However, there could be repercussions for the Reds, should they lose.

If Chelsea win their final game against Newcastle – then the Blues will snatch 4th place.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to add to his 31 Premier League goals and win the Golden Boot this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brighton are guaranteed Premier League football next season after they secured a famous win against Manchester Utd last Friday.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 2.45pm, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been ruled out for the season and the World Cup with a knee injury, along with Joel Matip (thigh).

Adam Lallana could return to Liverpool’s squad for the final match of the season.

He has been in full training for a week and is set for a comeback.

Emre Can (back) is still out with injury and Joe Gomez (ankle) will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup finals with England, according to the official Liverpool website.

Meanwhile, Brighton have no new fresh injury concerns.

Steve Sidwell, who has not featured all season, remains sidelined through injury.

Liverpool vs Brighton odds

Liverpool – 2/11

Draw – 7/1

Brighton – 18/1