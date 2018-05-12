Is Newcastle vs Chelsea on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News, Odds and Kick-Off Time

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on the final day of the Premier League season sweating on a place in next season’s Champions League.

A 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night left Chelsea two points behind Liverpool with one game to go.

READ MORE: Would Liverpool or Chelsea have to face a Champions League play-off for finishing in 4th place?

The Terriers produced a defensive masterclass to secure the point they needed to stay up, while Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl produced an amazing save to push Andreas Christensen’s header onto the post as Chelsea were unable to find a winner.

Liverpool must lose against Brighton if Chelsea are to have any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

It’s looking more likely that the Blues will have to settle for Europa League football next season.

Manager Antonio Conte appeared dejected at the end of the match, but acknowledged that his side deserve to be in the league position they are currently in.

“We dropped many points this season,” said Conte, to the BBC.

“I’m realistic. I think at the end of the season you finish in the position that you deserve.

“If we stay fifth in the table it means we deserve to stay in this position.”

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Newcastle host Chelsea at St James’ Park with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Is Newcastle vs Chelsea on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2:45pm BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and David Luiz (ankle) are sidelined.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to be fit to feature for Chelsea after missing Wednesday’s game with a back injury.

Olivier Giroud and forward Eden Hazard are among those likely to be restored to the starting line-up

Ethan Ampadu (ankle) remains a long-term absentee.

As for the hosts, Christian Atsu remains out with a long-standing knee problem.

Rafa Benitez will be without loan signings Kenedy and Islam Slimani for the game.

Kenedy is ineligible and Slimani has returned to Leicester after being suspended for the final three games of the campaign.

Newcastle vs Chelsea odds

Newcastle – 9/2

Draw – 16/5

Chelsea – 13/20