Is Southampton vs Man City on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News, Odds and Kick-Off Time

Southampton host Manchester City in the final game of the Premier League season.

The Saints secured a crucial 1-0 away win against fellow relegation rivals Swansea City in midweek, leaving themselves in 17th place – three points clear of Swansea.

READ MORE: Would Liverpool or Chelsea have to face a Champions League play-off for finishing in 4th place?

Mark Hughes’ men are effectively safe and a point would guarantee safety for another season.

Southampton also have the advantage of having +9 goal difference over Swansea meaning it would take a big home defeat together with a huge win for the Swans to see them relegated.

Meanwhile, champions Man City will be looking to become the first Premier League side to achieve 100 points after they broke Chelsea’s 95 points record last night against Brighton.

A win against the Saints would see them become the first side to do so in England’s top flight.

When is Southampton vs Man City and what time is kick-off?

Southampton host Man City at St Mary’s with kick-off scheduled 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

Is Southampton vs Man City on TV and is there a live stream?

Southampton v Man City coverage starts from 2.55pm live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Southampton vs Man City team news

Jan Bednarek is a doubt for Southampton after suffering a head injury against Swansea.

Mario Lemina (hamstring) faces a late fitness test ahead for Southampton.

As for City, defender Vincent Kompany started yesterday’s game after recovering from a knock against Huddersfield.

Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a knee injury though and is in a race to be fit for the World Cup meaning Gabriel Jesus should continue to play upfront.

Guardiola may make some changes having handed starts to Claudio Bravo, Yaya Toure and Danilo on Wednesday.

Benjamin Mendy could make his first start since September after appearing from the subs’ bench again.

Southampton vs Man City odds

Southampton – 7/1

Draw – 4/1

Man City – 2/5