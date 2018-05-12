Liverpool are reportedly willing to let a certain Reds star secure a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, just as long as he helps them win their sixth Champions League title.

Don Balon are stating that the Merseyside club are willing to let the Egyptian secure a move away from the club just as long as he helps them win the Champions League, with the clubs set to take on Los Blancos in that final later this month in Kiev.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Salah may very well be up for leaving Liverpool as long as it’s for Zinedine Zidane’s side, meaning that if he does win Liverpool the Champions League, it may be his last action in a Reds shirt.

Salah has proven to be one of the best players on the planet this season, with the Egyptian challenging both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the European Golden Boot.

The former Chelsea star has scored 43 and assisted 15 in 50 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, a total that means he directly contributes to more than a goal a game, an astonishing record.

If Liverpool were to lose Salah in the summer, it would come as a huge blow for the club, however if he were to win them the Champions League, he would surely be leaving the club on the best possible terms.