Man United could be set to rival Liverpool in the race to secure a deal to bring Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez to the Premier League.

The Express are stating that, as re-reported from OKDiario, Man United boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in midfielders for next season, with the Red Devils manager singling out Vazquez as the player he wants to bring to Manchester.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Liverpool are keen on signing Vazquez, with the news outlet also stating that the player could cost as much as €80M.

Despite having his first team starts limited this season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vazquez has still managed to impress fans and critics alike with his ability and performances.

In total, the Spaniard has managed to make a total of 51 appearances, with a large part of these coming form the subs bench.

In those 51 appearances, the player has been able to clock up a total of eight goals and 16 assists, a decent return considering he often isn’t starting in these matches.

Vazquez would make a great addition to both Liverpool and Man United’s squads, it just remains to be seen whether either club will manage to get their hands on the player in the near future.