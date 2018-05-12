Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in their penultimate La Liga game.

Zinedine Zidane’s side lost midweek to Sevilla in what has been a forgetful league campaign.

They have a great chance of beating Celta, with the visitors having won just one of their last nine matches.

Real will be keeping an eye on their Champions League final clash with Liverpool.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo and what time is kick-off?

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm today.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage starting from 7.40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo team news

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal are out but Gareth Bale is starting after missing Wednesday night.

Isco also starts for Los Blancos.

Celta welcome back top scorer Iago Aspas after a month out injured on the subs’ bench.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo odds

Real Madrid – 1/4

Draw – 6/1

Celta Vigo – 10/1