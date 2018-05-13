Arsenal are reportedly ready to take a huge risk and snub the chance to hire Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri despite the feeling that he’d be a short-term success.

According to the Daily Mail, this is because the club would rather not go down the path of clubs like Chelsea and change manager every few years.

The report states this gives Manchester City coach and former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta something of an edge at the moment, while other young managers like Patrick Vieira and Julian Nagelsmann are also in contention.

Arsene Wenger will step down as manager at the end of this season, bringing to an end 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

It is little surprise then that the club want to continue down that route of loyalty and long-term commitment when it comes to the management of the team.

However, it remains to be seen how well this can work in a modern era where clubs regularly seem to go through managers at a fast pace.

Chelsea have done so more than others, and in fairness would probably point to a strong record of winning silverware in recent times due to not being afraid to shake things up when it starts to go a bit stale.

Arsenal fans would surely rather some short-term success under a proven manager like Allegri after years of being patient and waiting in vain for Wenger’s methods to bare fruit.