Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken a record for the club with his opening goal against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

On a day that’s all about Arsene Wenger as he takes charge of his last match with the Gunners, the Gabon international has secured a small piece of history for himself with this hugely impressive stat.

As noted by Squawka, Aubameyang has now netted 10 Premier League goals for the club he joined in January, meaning he’s reached that tally for Arsenal in just 13 games – faster than anyone has ever managed in the Premier League era.

Aubameyang was hugely prolific during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund and looks to be taking to English football like a duck to water as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player to reach 10 Premier League goals; taking 13 games to reach double figures. The fastest of starts for the Gunners. ?? pic.twitter.com/h0kd146CYo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 13, 2018

Gooners will be wishing he’d just been available for those Europa League matches as they unfortunately exited the competition at the semi-final stage with defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Aubameyang was not eligible to play in the tournament, which ended up being a big loss for Wenger’s side as they failed to kill off Atletico after going 1-0 up in that first leg of the semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.