Arsenal Invincible set to hold talks with Gunners chiefs as club plan for post-Wenger era

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly set to hold talks with club executives over an unspecified role with the club for after Arsene Wenger’s departure.

The Gunners boss will take charge of his final match with the north London giants this afternoon as they take on Huddersfield on the final day of the season.

It is not yet clear who will replace Wenger at Arsenal, with the Daily Mail reporting that Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta are among the leading candidates as the club ponder a couple of different potential routes they could go down.

On top of that, the Mail’s report also mentions Henry being due to meet with club chiefs over a role in Arsenal’s new set-up, though it is not thought to be about becoming manager.

The Frenchman is one of the Gunners’ all-time greatest players and would be a popular figure to have around at the Emirates Stadium regardless of his role.

Many will feel it could be wise to bring back former players with a strong connection to the club as they’ve failed to replicate the success of that Invincibles era earlier on in Wenger’s reign.