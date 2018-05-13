Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has sent a classy farewell message to the club’s fans despite their recent ‘disagreements’ after a spell of under-achievement.

The Gunners boss has taken charge of his final game for the north London giants this afternoon, winning 1-0 against Huddersfield Town on the final day of the Premier League.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Wenger or for Arsenal now in terms of finding a replacement, but today is all about the Frenchman as he steps down after an incredible 22 years in charge.

It’s fair to say the second half of his reign has not been nearly as successful as the first half, and Wenger acknowledged that as he spoke in his post-match press conference today.

Before the start of today’s game, Wenger bowed down to the travelling Arsenal support and explained his gesture afterwards as he delivered his goodbye message with a typical touch of class.

Wenger salutes #afc fans. "Some of them had disagreements with me but we shared one thing in common, we love Arsenal Football Club." — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 13, 2018

