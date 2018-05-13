Arsenal rival Chelsea and Liverpool for top class transfer that would break club record

Arsenal are reportedly making Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly one of their top transfer targets for this summer in a £53million deal.

According to the National, the Gunners are on the hunt for defensive additions ahead of next season and could be prepared to make Koulibaly their most expensive defender ever, eclipsing the £35m paid for Shkodran Mustafi last season.

Koulibaly has impressed in Serie A and looks ideal for Premier League football, with Chelsea and Liverpool also linked with a move for him in the past.

Both teams were mentioned as contenders for him earlier this season in a report from Italian source Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Arsenal, however, are arguably the most in need of top class signings at the back as they face Per Mertesacker retiring this summer while Laurent Koscielny is injured and will turn 33 next season.

Youngsters like Rob Holding and Calum Chambers haven’t really been able to impress consistently and a more proven name is surely required to help the club back into the top four next season.

Koulibaly, 26, seems the ideal candidate to provide the north Londoners with the required upgrade in that part of the pitch.