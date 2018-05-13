Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has strongly hinted he won’t manage a Premier League club after taking charge of his final game with the Gunners today.

Arsenal won 1-0 at Huddersfield Town to ensure they sent Wenger off with a win after an incredible 22 years at the helm in north London.

There has been much speculation about where Wenger could go next and whether he’ll even continue in management at all given his age and largely disappointing recent record at the Emirates Stadium.

While Wenger will no doubt leave Arsenal a legend, the second half of his reign was considerably less successful than the first and it remains to be seen if he could cut it at a top club.

Wenger tells me he couldn't imagine managing against Arsenal. Confirms he has had offers but doesn't know if he could work again in English football. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 13, 2018

Either way, it seems the 68-year-old will certainly not be managing in England again as he told reports at his press conference today that he could not imagine managing against Arsenal.

A pretty clear indication that he won’t be taking the Everton job, as he’s reportedly been targeted for, according to the Sun.