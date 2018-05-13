Paul Merson says he believes Olivier Giroud is the ‘main man’ up front for Chelsea now after Alvaro Morata’s disastrous first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international managed just 15 goals in all competitions for the Blues and has just one more game to add to that in next week’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Some heroics at Wembley could spare Morata some blushes, but the Chelsea front-man may not even get a start as Giroud got into the first XI ahead of him in today’s defeat to Newcastle.

It may be that Morata has run out of chances to prove himself in England, and Merson can believe it would make sense for him to seal a move back to Juventus that has been mooted in the press, as he cannot see him still being at the club next season.

The Sun have suggested such a move could be on the cards as Juve show an interest and the player is also keen, and Merson feels Chelsea have in a sense already signed his replacement after bringing in Giroud in January and making him the focal point of their attack.

‘I cannot see him (Morata) being there next season,’ Merson told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘There’s talk today about him going to Juventus, I think that ticks the boxes. I just don’t see him being at Chelsea. I just don’t think he suits the Premier League, he’s not that kind of player.

‘By Christmas he had played more minutes than he’s ever played before in a whole season, and that was at Christmas.

‘So, unless they give him another year and hope he gets better, but they’re not going to play him and Giroud up front. For me now Giroud is the main man.’