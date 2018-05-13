Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard over any other player this summer.

According to Don Balon, Zidane sees the Belgian as an essential addition to his squad and it’s suggested this could be a good time to swoop for him.

MORE: Arsenal rival Chelsea and Liverpool for top class transfer that would break club record

Chelsea will most likely fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League as they rely on Brighton winning away to Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League season today and winning themselves against Newcastle.

This could mean they have reason to fear for the futures of some of their biggest names, with Hazard undoubtedly a player who could play for most top clubs in the world.

The 27-year-old has twice won the Premier League title during his time at Stamford Bridge, and was named 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year.

It would not be too surprising if Hazard felt now was a good time to try a new challenge and move to a club where he’d be in with a better chance of winning the Champions League and perhaps even the Ballon d’Or.

Obviously, Hazard cannot do the first if the Blues aren’t even in the competition and it is shining at that high level that gives a player a better chance of achieving the second.